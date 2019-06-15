In short
Hajj Ayub Nyende, the General Secretary of Jamat Dawatil Salafiya, says they have resolved to engage government despite the fact that some of their leaders are serving jail time because of the lengthy trial of their colleagues.
Tabligh Muslims Negotiating with Gov't Over Jailed Clerics
Colonel Okei Rukogota, the head of Joint Intelligence Committee at CMI addressing Muslim Tabliqhis in Masaka, these are negotiating for release of their leaders in jail
