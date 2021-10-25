Samuel Amanya
Tailor Found Dead On Lake Bunyonyi After Fight With Family Members

25 Oct 2021, 02:18 Comments 147 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
Part of Lake Bunyonyi where the body was found (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
The deceased identified as Vanansio Zirihoona, a resident of Kabisha village, Mwendo parish, Kitumba sub-county, Kabale district was also a renowned tailor operating along Kabale Main Street in Kabale town. His body was discovered by locals at around 6:30 PM.

 

