Tailor Found Dead On Lake Bunyonyi After Fight With Family Members

In short
The deceased identified as Vanansio Zirihoona, a resident of Kabisha village, Mwendo parish, Kitumba sub-county, Kabale district was also a renowned tailor operating along Kabale Main Street in Kabale town. His body was discovered by locals at around 6:30 PM.
Tailor Found Dead On Lake Bunyonyi After Fight With Family Members25 Oct 2021, 02:18 Comments 147 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.