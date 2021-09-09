Nebert Rugadya
14:58

Tame Supplementary Budgeting Next Year, Minister Kasaija Asks PM Nabbanja

9 Sep 2021, 14:58 Comments 162 Views Business and finance Politics Updates
Minister Kasaija says supplementary budgets are making life at the ministry hard

Minister Kasaija says supplementary budgets are making life at the ministry hard

In short
Minister Matia Kasaija told the National Budget Conference, 2022/2023 that supplementary requests are making it hard for the ministry to plan and implement programs. The World Bank Country Manager, Mukami Kariuki, warned that government must limit domestic borrowing, increase domestic revenue collection and go for concessional external concessional debt.

 

Tagged with: Budget 2022/2023

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.