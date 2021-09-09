In short
Minister Matia Kasaija told the National Budget Conference, 2022/2023 that supplementary requests are making it hard for the ministry to plan and implement programs. The World Bank Country Manager, Mukami Kariuki, warned that government must limit domestic borrowing, increase domestic revenue collection and go for concessional external concessional debt.
Tame Supplementary Budgeting Next Year, Minister Kasaija Asks PM Nabbanja
9 Sep 2021
