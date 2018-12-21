Tanga Odoi Re-Elected Makerere University Convocation Chairperson

L-R: Makerere University Convocation Executive Members Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the spokesperson, Diana Nyago, the Vice Chairperson and Chairperson Dr. Frederick Tanga Odoi at the Makerere 68th Graduation Ceremony held this year. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dr Odoi has been the chairperson of the Convocation, an association of alumni and current staff of Makerere University since 2015. He was re-elected together with his former executive including Diana Nyago, the Vice Chairperson, Justus Nuwajuna, the Convocation Treasurer, Convocation Publicist Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, and Gerald Ochwo Majanga as the Convocation Administrator.