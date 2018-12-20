In short
The agreement was reached on Wednesday in a meeting between the Minister of Trade for Uganda Amelia Kyambadde and Joseph G. Kakunda, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment of Tanzania held at Mutukula One Stop Border Post Uganda side.
Tanzania Agrees to Open Market for Uganda's Agricultural Produce20 Dec 2018, 17:32 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Report
Amelia Kyambadde and Joseph G. Kakunda, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment of Tanzania meeting yesterday Login to license this image from 1$.
