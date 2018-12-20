Blanshe Musinguzi
Tanzania Agrees to Open Market for Uganda's Agricultural Produce

Amelia Kyambadde and Joseph G. Kakunda, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment of Tanzania meeting yesterday courtesy photo

In short
The agreement was reached on Wednesday in a meeting between the Minister of Trade for Uganda Amelia Kyambadde and Joseph G. Kakunda, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment of Tanzania held at Mutukula One Stop Border Post Uganda side.

 

