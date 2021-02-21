Pamela Mawanda
Tanzania Needs to Scale Up Public Health Measures Against COVID - WHO

President Yoweri Museveni attending President John Pombe Magufuli's presidential inauguration last year

According to the WHO, Tanzania needs to start implementing public health measures and also prepare for vaccination against COVID-19 since cases and deaths are being reported

 

