Tanzanian Doctor who Died of Ebola Buried in Fort Portal - Uganda

In short
Dr Mohammed Ali was one of the six medical workers who were infected while treating Ebola patients at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital and were transferred to Fort Portal for better treatment ad management on Wednesday. He was perusing a Master of Medicine in Surgery at Kampala International University.
Tanzanian Doctor who Died of Ebola Buried in Fort Portal - Uganda2 Oct 2022, 22:08 Comments 142 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.