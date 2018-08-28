Lubulwa Henry
10:33

Air Tanzania Launches Flights to Uganda

28 Aug 2018, 07:33 Comments 174 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Report
Civil Aviation Authority officials inspecting the air Tanzania Lubulwa Henry

Civil Aviation Authority officials inspecting the air Tanzania

In short
Vianney Luggya, the Public Relations Officer Civil Aviation Authority, says Air Tanzania is one of the five new carriers flying to Entebbe International Airport following an increase in traffic to the country.

 

Tagged with: dreamliner air tanzania entebbe traffic country terminal national increase job air traffic air transport farm boatload center operator demand people passenger traffic capital burundian decision authorization service
Mentioned: civil aviation authority entebbe international airport air tanzania according to luggya uganda tanzania africana international public relations officer civil aviation authority kush air uga wings vianney luggya bujumbura

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.