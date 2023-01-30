In short
Col. Nelson Ahebwa, the UPDF Deputy Political Commissar, says the documentation of this important history in form of monuments and preservation of Makenke barracks as a success story, is not optional if the future generation is to appreciate where the country came from and guard the gains of the revolution.
Tarehe Sita: UPDF To Construct Monuments In Memory Of Fallen Soldiers
30 Jan 2023
Mbarara, Uganda
