Task Force Disregards MP’s Ideas on Use of COVID-19 Funds

In short

Aswa County MP Ronald Reagan Okumu who was the first to hand over the money indicated that the Task Force should use it for purchasing adjustable beds for Awach Health Centre IV, a facility located in his constituency. Meanwhile, Lyandro Komakech, the Gulu Municipality MP wanted his money used to procure relief food to benefit former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) captive mothers and cyclists of Gulu City Bodaboda Association.