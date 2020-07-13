Candia Stephen
Task Force Struggles to Manage Children Isolated with Mothers in Arua

Manase Anziku district health inspector Arua addressing members of covid19 taskforce during a weekly meeting today in Arua.

In short
The Quarantine Centre has 26 suspects, which include six Ugandans and 20 foreign nationals mainly from South Sudan. 23 of the secluded persons have been categorized as high-risk travellers who have moved from Uganda to South Sudan during the time of the COVID-19 contagion.

 

