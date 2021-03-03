Nebert Rugadya
11:40

Tasks Lie Ahead for Kenyatta As EAC Chairperson

3 Mar 2021, 11:39 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Politics Business and finance Updates

In short
Arguably, generally, the inter-state relations in the community have been at their lowest over the last two years, when President Paul Kagame of Rwanda was chairman, with Liberate Mfumukeko from Burundi, as Secretary General.
The East African Community’s 21st Heads of States Summit came at a time, when two of the members of the community, Uganda and Rwanda, could not trade with each other after the closure of the border.

 

