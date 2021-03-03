Tasks Lie Ahead for Kenyatta As EAC Chairperson

In short
Arguably, generally, the inter-state relations in the community have been at their lowest over the last two years, when President Paul Kagame of Rwanda was chairman, with Liberate Mfumukeko from Burundi, as Secretary General.
The East African Community’s 21st Heads of States Summit came at a time, when two of the members of the community, Uganda and Rwanda, could not trade with each other after the closure of the border.
Tasks Lie Ahead for Kenyatta As EAC Chairperson3 Mar 2021, 11:39 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Politics Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Integration
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.