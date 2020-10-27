TASO Enrolls Back 200 on ART Treatment in Gulu

In short
Michael Ochwoo, the Centre Manager for TASO Gulu says several persons living with HIV who could not afford transport at the time of the lockdown were forced to abandon treatment.
TASO Enrolls Back 200 on ART Treatment in Gulu27 Oct 2020, 18:01 Comments 83 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: Abondoned treatment Community drug distribution services Deaths Drug adherence HIV Positive Living Multidrug resistence
Mentioned: Gulu District TASO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.