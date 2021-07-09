In short
Kisanga village LC 1 chairman Robert Kavuma tells Uganda Radio Network -URN that the deceased was working in the taxi business in Kampala from where he relocated on becoming jobless when the second Covid-19 lockdown was announced and was now trying his hand at sand mining in the village as a way of earning a living
Taxi Driver Buried Alive in Luweero Sand Mine as Covid-19 Lockdown Bites
