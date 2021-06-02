In short
Andrew Khaukha, one of the community members said the deceased has been a man of the people. Hilary Nuwahereza, the Bududa District Police Commander described the incident as unfortunate, adding that they had picked up some suspects to aid their investigations.
Taxi Driver Killed in Bududa Top story2 Jun 2021, 07:29 Comments 211 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: 49 year Old Taxi Driver
Mentioned: Mudered in Bududa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.