Taxi Drivers Defy Masaka City Authorities on Closure of Ungazetted Parks

In short
Last month, the Masaka Municipal City Clerk John Bahengana issued a ten-day ultimatum to taxi drivers in the area to stop operating from gazetted stages and parks, which was creating confusion in the town.
Taxi Drivers Defy Masaka City Authorities on Closure of Ungazetted Parks3 Nov 2020, 10:22 Comments 96 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Management of Public Transport in Masaka Masaka Taxi Business Masaka Town Clerk John Bahengaana Masaka United Taxi Drivers and Operators Cooperative-MUTDOCs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.