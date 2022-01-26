Taxi Operators Fight over Ungazetted Parking Spaces in Masaka

In short
Police led by Masaka City Police Commander Moses Nanoka intervened after leaders of Masaka United Taxi Operators and Drivers Cooperative Society engaged in bitter clashes with their counterparts plying the Kampala-Kyotera and Kampala-Mbarara routes, accusing them of setting up illegal roadside stages.
Taxi Operators Fight over Ungazetted Parking Spaces in Masaka26 Jan 2022, 20:01 Comments 120 Views Masaka City Council, Elgin Road, Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Crime Updates
