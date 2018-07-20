Taxi Operators Increase Transport Fares

Taxis in the Kampala Old Taxi Park Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Transport from Kampala to Masaka has gone up from 5,000 to 7,000 shillings, Kampala to Jinja, from 6,000 shillings to 8,000, Kampala to Kamuli and Iganga from 12,000 shillings to 14,000 shillings.