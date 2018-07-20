Taxi Operators Increase Transport Fares

In short
Transport from Kampala to Masaka has gone up from 5,000 to 7,000 shillings, Kampala to Jinja, from 6,000 shillings to 8,000, Kampala to Kamuli and Iganga from 12,000 shillings to 14,000 shillings.
Taxi Operators Increase Transport Fares20 Jul 2018, 17:56 Comments 206 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
