Taxpayers Urged to Report Corrupt URA Officials

In short
The commissioner Internal Audit Uganda Revenue Authority Dr. Protazio Begumisa has urged tax payers to report all corrupt URA officials who extort money from them in exchange for services, which are free.
Taxpayers Urged to Report Corrupt URA Officials19 Jun 2018, 11:00 Comments 159 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Northern Report
Dr. Protazio Bemugisa the URA Internal Audit Commissioner addressing participants during the post budget engagement at Tropical Suites hotel in Arua town on Monday
In short
