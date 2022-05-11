Olive Nakatudde
Tayebwa Directs Public Service Minister on Science Teachers' Pay Rise

11 May 2022, 18:13 Comments 267 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

In short
The teachers under the Uganda Professional Science Teacher’s Union blame the government for sidelining them while increasing pay for other scientists, and claim that money that had been earmarked for their pay under the budget had been reallocated. They decided to lay down their tools until government gives the pay rise.

 

