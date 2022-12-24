Edward Eninu
Tayebwa Presents Okabe's Son as Replacement in Parliament Top story

24 Dec 2022
Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa with Emmanuel Omoding, son of the late MP, Patrick Okabe.

Tayebwa presented Omoding to the mourners during the funeral of Okabe and his wife, Christine Okabe at their home in Oburin Cell Ochapa Town Council in Serere district on Saturday afternoon.

 

