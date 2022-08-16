In short
Tayebwa was handing over the Office of the Government Chief Whip to Obua, the Ajuri County MP who was recently appointed into the office during a mini reshuffle announced by President Yoweri Museveni. The office of the Chief Whip fell vacant after Tayebwa's elevation to the office of Deputy Speaker of Parliament.
Tayebwa Tips New Gov't Whip on Working with Opposition in Parliament
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa hands over the Government Chief Whip Officer to, Hamson Obua as Prime Miniter Robina Nabbanja looks on.
