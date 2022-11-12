Ochola O. Dominic
Tayebwa Wants Parliament to Investigate Ongoing Destruction of Mabira Forest

12 Nov 2022
Deputy Speaker Tayebwa planting tree at St. Joseph's Seminary Nyenga in Buikwe District

Diana Mutasingwa, the Buikwe District Woman member of parliament, who also doubles as a State Minister in the office of the Vice President told Tayebwa that the problem facing Mabira needs the urgent attention of Parliament. She accused the National Forestry Authority- NFA of sleeping on the job.

 

