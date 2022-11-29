In short
Zaake had risen on the floor seeking a resolution of the House pertaining to the abduction of a former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta, and Sheikh Ramadhan Mwanja, the Deputy Amir of Jamatil Dawatil Salafiya Tablique Community on Monday. The two were picked up separately by plain-clothed security personnel driving in omnibuses popularly known as drones.
Tayebwe Suspends Plenary After Zaake Defies His Directive Top story29 Nov 2022, 16:27 Comments 209 Views Parliament Politics Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa Francis Zaake Butebi
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.