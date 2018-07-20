In short
The increase in TB cases has been attributed to low funding of the disease which has led to little awareness of the disease and poor diagnostic skills of the disease.
TB on the Rise in Northern Uganda20 Jul 2018, 12:33 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Analysis
In short
Tagged with: tb on the rise in northern uganda tb in uganda more funding needed for tb in uganda tb most common opportunistic hiv infection
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.