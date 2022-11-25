TB Treatment Can Be Reduced From 6 to 2 Months-New Study

In short
According to a statement released on Friday, the rationale behind the study dubbed ‘TRUNCATE TB’ is that doctors are over-treating the majority of people who have drug-susceptible TB (DS-TB) who would actually be cured before the 6-month mark
TB Treatment Can Be Reduced From 6 to 2 Months-New Study25 Nov 2022, 14:26 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: TB treatment
Mentioned: Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.