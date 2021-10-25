Tea Farmers in Buhweju Stuck with Produce over Shortage of Factories

In short
Ian Atamba, the Buhweju District Production Officer, says that the factory has failed to consume the available tea that has since increased to 265,500 kilograms daily. He adds that in the current season only 150,000 kilograms of tea is supplied to the factory leaving a deficit of 110,000 kilograms of tea.
Tea Farmers in Buhweju Stuck with Produce over Shortage of Factories25 Oct 2021, 09:54 Comments 173 Views Buhweju, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Uncollected tea costing farmers in Buhweju
Mentioned: Buhweju District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.