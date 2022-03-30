In short
Michael Oketcho, the Director of Trade information at the Uganda Exports Promotion Board, says that most Ugandans use mobile phones to make and receive calls because they do not know how much a phone can do.
Teach Us to Use Smartphones, Exports Agency Boss Tells Dealers
30 Mar 2022, 12:40
Kampala, Uganda
