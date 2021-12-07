In short
The victim’s father says that when President Yoweri Museveni announced the closure of schools in March last year, Obonyo moved around the village looking for children for coaching and they entrusted him with their child.
Teacher Arrested For Defiling Nine-Year-Old Girl During Coaching
Teenagers learning how to make envelopes and flowers at Kasoma safe spaces. NGOs in Luwero have opened up safe spaces to enable children continue to learn in protected environments and fight sexual abuses in homes
