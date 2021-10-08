In short
Pande Samanya, the area defence secretary says that Ayeni was restricting the girl’s movements but after continuous probing, she confessed to having become a wife of his former teacher.
Teacher Arrested for Eloping with Former Pupil Top story8 Oct 2021, 15:25 Comments 227 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
