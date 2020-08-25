Mambule Ali
Teacher Convicted for Involuntary Wife's Murder

25 Aug 2020, 21:06 Comments 91 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Crime Updates

Simon Shimanya pleaded guilty before the Nabweru Chief Magistrate, Patricia Amoko on Tuesday for the involuntary murder of his wife, 38-year-old Viola Kakai, a former nurse at International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

 

