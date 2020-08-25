In short
Simon Shimanya pleaded guilty before the Nabweru Chief Magistrate, Patricia Amoko on Tuesday for the involuntary murder of his wife, 38-year-old Viola Kakai, a former nurse at International Hospital Kampala (IHK).
Teacher Convicted for Involuntary Wife's Murder25 Aug 2020, 21:06 Comments 91 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Crime Updates
Tagged with: Man Slaughter
Mentioned: Nabweru chief magistrt's court
