Brian Luwaga
12:40

Teacher in Nakasongola Blocked from Swearing in As Councillor

19 May 2021, 12:35 Comments 208 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates
Ssejjemba whose swearing in was differed because he is still a serving govt employee

In short
Alex Felix Majeme the Nakasongola District Chief Administrative says that according to Local Government, Ssejjemba was supposed to resign his government job before he was nominated and elected as councilor.

 

