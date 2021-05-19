Teacher in Nakasongola Blocked from Swearing in As Councillor

In short
Alex Felix Majeme the Nakasongola District Chief Administrative says that according to Local Government, Ssejjemba was supposed to resign his government job before he was nominated and elected as councilor.
Teacher in Nakasongola Blocked from Swearing in As Councillor19 May 2021, 12:35 Comments 208 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates
