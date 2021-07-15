Teacher Remanded Over Caning Pupil to Death

In short
Peter Mubbala a resident of Church Zone Lubaga Division in Kampala on Thursday appeared before Grade One Magistrate Patience Lorna Tukundane who charged him with one count of rash or negligent act causing death.
Teacher Remanded Over Caning Pupil to Death15 Jul 2021
Tagged with: Home Kindergarten School and Day Care Kings Schools Peter Mubbala Pupil beaten to death Queen Alber Kainerugaba
