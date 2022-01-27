Mutetsi Sheillar
Teacher Shortage Hits Bushenyi District

27 Jan 2022, 13:23 Comments 139 Views Bushenyi District, Uganda Education Updates
Pupils attending class at Rushobe Primary School in Bitooma Subcounty Bushenyi District

In short
James Katureebe, the Headteacher of Rushobe Primary School, James Katureebe says that the school has over 500 pupils, but only eight teachers, which could retard the performance of the school. He appealed for an urgent recruitment of teachers.

 

Tagged with: Bushenyi Education UPE and USE schools in Bushenyi
Mentioned: Bushenyi local Government,  Ministry of Education and Sport

