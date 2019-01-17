David Rupiny
Teachers Are Major Exam Cheats – UNEB

17 Jan 2019, 22:16 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
UNEB chairperson Prof Mary Okwakol handing over the 2016 UCE results to Education Minister Janet Museveni. URN

UNEB chairperson Prof Mary Okwakol handing over the 2016 UCE results to Education Minister Janet Museveni.

The Chair of UNEB, Prof Mary Okwakol, while releasing the 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations PLE in Kampala, said while anti-exam cheating measures are largely working, the new trend is for teachers to connive and give answers to candidates.

 

