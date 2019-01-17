In short
The Chair of UNEB, Prof Mary Okwakol, while releasing the 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations PLE in Kampala, said while anti-exam cheating measures are largely working, the new trend is for teachers to connive and give answers to candidates.
Teachers Are Major Exam Cheats – UNEB
UNEB chairperson Prof Mary Okwakol handing over the 2016 UCE results to Education Minister Janet Museveni. Login to license this image from 1$.
