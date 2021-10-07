Teachers Can’t Teach Science Using Thematic Curriculum- Researchers

In short
The curriculum which was introduced in lower primary school in 2007 requires that teachers use the pupils’ mother tongues as languages of instruction from Primary One to Primary Three while teaching. But researchers found that teachers are largely unaware of how to translate basic scientific concepts yet the same curriculum proposed that science is integrated into themes taught.
Teachers Can’t Teach Science Using Thematic Curriculum- Researchers7 Oct 2021, 19:49 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
