Teachers Face Arrest Over Sharing Pictures Of Breastfeeding Girls

6 Feb 2022, 14:38 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Agnes Igoye in green

Although some of these pictures have been photo-shopped, Agnes Igoye, the deputy coordinator anti-human trafficking department, says some of the pictures are genuine and they suspect they were taken by teachers who then circulated them on various social media platforms.

 

