Teachers Face Reward and Sanction Committee Over Drunkenness

Kwania District Education Officer Andrew Omunu says that the names of the said teachers were forwarded to his office last year by the members of the Community. Others were identified during the recent inspection and 2019 Performance and professional assessment on teachers’ conduct in the district.
