In short
Joshua Bwambale, the Chairperson Uganda National Teachers' Union-UNATU Kasese branch says that if teachers are not fully prepared and supported in their profession, they cannot transform the education system.
Teachers in Kasese Ask Gov't for Support in Upgrading to Degree6 Oct 2022, 14:04 Comments 98 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: UNATU teacher's day world teacher's day
Mentioned: Teacher's
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.