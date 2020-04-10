Teachers, Parents Express Mixed Reactions to Education Response Plan

In short
A week ago, Education Minister Janet Museveni announced that the government was planning to send out a harmonized continuous learning programme for all primary and secondary school learners where selected teachers will use local radio’s and TVs to teach core basic concepts in what learners have already covered. This will be supplemented with printed material wherever possible.
Teachers, Parents Express Mixed Reactions to Education Response Plan10 Apr 2020, 17:32 Comments 171 Views Education Updates
Tagged with: education during lockdown mitigating effects on covid 19 on education self education for learers during lockdown
Mentioned: Ministry of Education
