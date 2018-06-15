Christopher Tusiime
Teachers, Parents Troubled Over Poor Performance of Secondary Schools

15 Jun 2018, 18:37 Comments 175 Views Kabarole, Uganda Education Analysis
St Leos College Kyegobe adminstration building. The institution is among those asking Kabarole parents to stop taking away PLE stars to other districts for the betterment of post primary performance. Christopher Tusiime

In short
Despite performing better in Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE, Kabarole district has been performing poorly in UCE and UACE.

 

