Teachers, Pupils Flee Kalangala School over Witchcraft

In short
Trouble started on Friday when three pupils Rose Nassanga, Ritah Nassali and Prime Kobusingye were allegedly attacked by demons prompting them to beat up the school head teacher Jonathan Mutagumya.
Teachers, Pupils Flee Kalangala School over Witchcraft3 Aug 2018, 17:04 Comments 166 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Education Report
In short
Tagged with: demons witchcraft pupils school
Mentioned: uganda police
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.