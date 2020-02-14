Teachers Rallied to Rollout Revised Curriculum in Acholi

In short
The curriculum has attracted nationwide criticism among members of the public and educationists. Last week, the Parliament of Uganda suspended its implementation after a heated plenary on grounds of inadequate stakeholder consultation. They said that the schools were not adequately prepared to roll out the new curriculum.
Teachers Rallied to Rollout Revised Curriculum in Acholi14 Feb 2020, 20:11 Comments 169 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Education Updates
L-R; Bernard Janja of NCDC, Chairperson of Senior Secondary Schools’ Association of Head-teachers in Acholi Christopher Opoka (Red Coat) and Okot P. Bitek of SESAMAT addresing teachers in Gulu last week - Photo by Dominic Ochola
