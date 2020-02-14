Teachers Rallied to Rollout Revised Curriculum in Acholi

L-R; Bernard Janja of NCDC, Chairperson of Senior Secondary Schools’ Association of Head-teachers in Acholi Christopher Opoka (Red Coat) and Okot P. Bitek of SESAMAT addresing teachers in Gulu last week - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

The curriculum has attracted nationwide criticism among members of the public and educationists. Last week, the Parliament of Uganda suspended its implementation after a heated plenary on grounds of inadequate stakeholder consultation. They said that the schools were not adequately prepared to roll out the new curriculum.