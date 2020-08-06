Teachers’ Relief Funds Will go Directly to Individual SACCOs

In short
As several bodies parade themselves to be the conveying institutions to deliver relief funds promised to teachers, John Peter Mujuni, the executive director at Microfinance Support Centre, stresses that each saving and credit Cooperative Society will directly get its money.
Teachers’ Relief Funds Will go Directly to Individual SACCOs6 Aug 2020, 14:04 Comments 73 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.