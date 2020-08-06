Christopher Kisekka
Teachers’ Relief Funds Will go Directly to Individual SACCOs

Kampala, Uganda
John Peter Mujuni, the executive director at Microfinance Support Centre

As several bodies parade themselves to be the conveying institutions to deliver relief funds promised to teachers, John Peter Mujuni, the executive director at Microfinance Support Centre, stresses that each saving and credit Cooperative Society will directly get its money.

 

