Teachers Storm CAO’s Office Over Salary Delays

The acting District Education Officer Henry Wadri, acknowledged the problem and blamed it on anomalies that arose during the separation of payroll for the newly created administrative units that were carved out of the greater Arua District.
Teachers Storm CAO’s Office Over Salary Delays22 Feb 2022, 07:37 Comments 88 Views Arua, Uganda Education Local government Breaking news
