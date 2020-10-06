Teachers Threaten to Strike As Schools re-Open

In short
Before the closure of schools, there were different groups of staff in public education institutions fighting for salary enhancements and solving discrepancies in their scales. The group include Health tutors and clinical instructors, instructors in technical schools, and academic and non-academic staff in public universities.
Teachers Threaten to Strike As Schools re-Open6 Oct 2020, 13:46 Comments 139 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.