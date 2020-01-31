Teachers Welcome Revised Curriculum

In short
Sarah Kobusingye a mathematics teacher from Mazzolid Collage Nakaseke Campus says the government had taken many years without changing the curriculum. She notes that the new curriculum involves student participation and application of what they learn.
Teachers Welcome Revised Curriculum31 Jan 2020, 20:44 Comments 80 Views Mukono, Uganda Education Business and finance Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Commissioner in the Ministry of Education and sports National Curriculum Development Center-NCDC Teachers Embrace New Curriculum for lower Secondary Schools
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.