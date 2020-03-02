In short
The team won three gold, three silver and four bronze medals in the competition which was also the Paralympic qualifier event for athletics, blind ball, javelin and long jump among other sports. This means that all Uganda’s Gold medalists qualified for the much anticipated Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games scheduled for August 25 to September 6.
Team Uganda Upbeat About Tokyo 2020 Games Slots
2 Mar 2020
David Emong (L) Out Competes Other Athletes To Lift The Gold Medal In London Para Athletics Championship 2017
