Tear Gas as Amuriat Passes Through Mbale, Bukedea for Manifesto Launch in Soroti

In short
Armoured Police vehicles deployed along Mbale-Tirinyi Road to wait for Amuriat who was expected to make a stopover in Mbale town. The deployment was meant to stop Amuriat and his supporters from passing through Mbale Central Business District.
Tear Gas as Amuriat Passes Through Mbale, Bukedea for Manifesto Launch in Soroti9 Nov 2020, 16:55 Comments 87 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Presidential Race Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.