Chaos As Kabale Guild Leader's Events End Prematurely

21 Oct 2018, 21:24 Comments 143 Views Kabale, Uganda Sport Analysis
Tear gas at Kigezi High School Lower playground in Kabale Municipality Samuel Amanya

In short
Henry Kisembo said that police was forced to fire tear gas after realizing that the game could not continue when students of both institutions were attempting to engage in a serious fight over a controversial penalty.

 

